Donation aimed to fund projects that improve yield and quality.

Skyland Grain pledged $50,000 to the Kansas Wheat Commission Research Foundation, for the second time, in support of impactful wheat research. This generous donation is part of KWCRF’s Fields Forward campaign for a sustainable wheat future. The campaign aims to fund research projects that improve yield and quality, develop and maintain technologies and facilities necessary for future wheat research and cultivate new talent in the wheat breeding and genetics industry.

“This gift is an incredible gesture to Kansas wheat farmers and researchers,” said Aaron Harries, vice president of research and operations at Kansas Wheat. “It will allow us to properly maintain and improve the Kansas Wheat Innovation Center, a facility that marks the largest investment by farmers in wheat research to date. This facility has hosted tens of thousands of visitors from around the globe over the last seven years, and it contains the future of wheat genetics in its laboratories and greenhouses.

This donation gives our stakeholders peace-of-mind, knowing that the hub they have created for international wheat research will be maintained for years to come.”

Skyland Grain has a longstanding relationship with the Kansas Wheat Commission. The co-op was a founding supporter of the Kansas Wheat Innovation Center opened in Manhattan in 2012. They continue to support the white wheat industry in Kansas through their network of farmer customers and have been instrumental in supplying hard white wheat to domestic and international customers.

The KWCRF was established in 2011 as the official fundraising organization for the Kansas Wheat Commission. The Foundation works to raise private dollars to combine with public funds for the advancement of wheat research including the accelerated release of wheat varieties. Much of this research is conducted at Kansas State University.

Over the past half century, Kansas wheat farmers have contributed millions of their own hard-earned dollars toward wheat research through the wheat checkoff. However, the cost of research continues to increase while government funding decreases. The Kansas Wheat Commission Research Foundation was created to increase research funding above and beyond the resources of the wheat checkoff. And while the checkoff is paid only by farmers, the Foundation allows private individuals and all segments of the wheat industry to support wheat research through tax-deductible gifts.

With supporters like the Skyland Grain, the Kansas wheat industry will continue to honor the heritage that unites us all. For more information about the KWCRF, visit fieldsforward.org.

Skyland Grain operates grain elevators in Kansas, Colorado and Oklahoma with a total licensed grain storage capacity of approximately 55 million bushels. Additionally, the company offers grain marketing services, agronomy services, fuel services, financing options and various education-related opportunities.