Visitors to the Pratt County Historical Museum will be able to enjoy the special Christmas decorations livening up the usual displays, even though the museum's special open house had to be canceled last weekend due to weather concerns.

Visitors stepping across the threshold of Pratt County Historical Museum at 208 South Ninnescah this holiday season will find themselves in a Christmas Wonderland with 20 large decorated Christmas trees creating a festive backdrop to historical artifacts.

“We started decorating right after Thanksgiving,” said Museum Curator Charmaine Swanepoel. “Genny Schmidt and Belinda Gimpel helped. It was so much fun to work with my friends. We had a lot of laughs.”

The decorated trees line both sides of the Museum’s Main Street and also decorate the second-floor chapel, plus there is additional Christmas décor throughout the building.

Swanepoel, who is in her fifth year as Pratt County Historical Museum Curator, said museum visitors have enjoyed the elaborate Christmas decorations, which will remain in place through mid-January.

“We were really looking forward to this year’s Christmas Open House on Sunday, December 15, to give members and guests a chance to enjoy the Christmas décor,” Swanepoel said. But weather conditions weren’t favorable and the Open House was cancelled.

“We love to share the beauty of Christmas with visitors,” Swanepoel said. “The Museum is a wonderful place to bring visiting guests or just to pack up the family and join us as we continue to celebrate Christmas this holiday season.”

Museum hours are 1 to 4 p.m. weekdays and 1 to 3 p.m. weekends. Admission for non-members is $4.00 for adults, $2.00 ages 12 through 18, with ages 11 and under admitted free.

Annual Historical Society memberships are available at $25 for individuals and $40 for families.



