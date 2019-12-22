Dodge City YMCA obtains independent licensing

DODGE CITY — The YMCA of the USA has granted the Dodge City Family YMCA independent provisional licensing to become a standalone operation.

Dodge City Family YMCA executive director Jackie Regan said the board of directors decided to pursue the opportunity to become a standalone operation earlier this year to have the Dodge City YMCA independent from Garden City Family YMCA and the YMCA of Southwest Kansas.

“This has been a lengthy process, and we would not be here today without the guidance and support of the Garden City YMCA, City of Dodge City, board of directors and our community,” Regan said. “For that we are extremely grateful and excited to venture on our own and become an independent branch, which will allow us to continue serving Dodge City and Ford County residents.”

Being a standalone operation, according to Regan, will allow Dodge City Family YMCA to operate independently with the guidance and complete governance of the Dodge City board of directors.