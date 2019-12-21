During a season when teens and tweens focus on getting, sixth graders at Wiley Elementary School focused on giving.

On Thursday, the students took the work of their own hands to Noel Lodge to benefit individuals who have found themselves homeless.

The gifts included no-sew fleece blankets, Christmas cards, baked goods and assorted hygiene products.

Noel Lodge is part of New Beginnings, which assists the homeless population in the Hutchinson community. Noel Lodge provides emergency housing and its name is short for “New Beginnings Overnight Emergency Lodging.”

The sixth graders were moved to giving in their own community after reading the novel "The Bridge Home."

The novel is about two girls from India who ran away from an abusive household to save their lives. The story took readers through their new life on the streets of Chennai, India, and how they made a family with two young boys who also were street children.

Even though the children were homeless, they felt more at home and safe in the new life they had made.

“This survival story brought to light the struggles of many children in other parts of the world and even some people who are homeless right here in our community,” said Jaime Tilton, one of two sixth-grade teachers at Wiley. “… Our kids chose the project.”

The other sixth-grade teacher whose class is involved is Brittany Bontrager. All of Wiley's sixth-graders participated.

“We used this novel to teach sixth grade ELA (English language arts) standards and read it as a part of the Global Read Aloud,” Tilton said. “We connected with students from Canada, North Carolina, Wyoming and many more states and countries.”

Global Read Aloud (https://theglobalreadaloud.com/) occurs from early October into November each year. The premise of the program is to pick a book to read aloud to students during a set six-week period, and during that time teachers try to make as many global connections as possible.

Each teacher decides how much time they would like to dedicate to Global Read Aloud and how involved they would like to be. Some people choose to connect with just one class, while others go for as many as possible.