The number of women in agriculture is a growing across the nation. Currently, more than 25,500 women are decision makers on Kansas Farms. They farm more than 14 million acres, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Census of Agriculture. Overall, in 2017, 36% of all agriculture producers across the country were women, up from 31.5% in 2012.

With this growing population and the recent downturn in the farm economy have highlighted the need for more education in farm financial management.

K-State Research and Extension will host a four-part series of workshops focused on helping women sharpen their farm financial management skills. Women in agriculture tend to be an under-served audience, but many times are the ones doing the books or record keeping for the operation. By teaching them the skills necessary to turn farm records into financial statements, and then using those statements to make assessments and management decisions, farm women can increase the profitability and sustainability of their operations.

This workshop will run as a four-part series, so each evening session builds on material from the previous sessions. The sessions, all on Wednesdays, are Jan. 15, Jan. 22, Jan. 29 and Feb. 5, 5:30 to 8:30 pm. The registration fee of $40 covers all meals and program materials for the entire series. This program will be offered here locally in Stafford County at the Extension Office in St. John.

For more information, including a list and contact information for all participating sites, visit www.AgManager.info under the Events page. Registration is available online or by calling the Stafford County Extension Office at 620-549-3502, or emailing Amanda Staub at ajstaub@ksu.edu.

This program is just one example of K-State Research and Extension’s commitment to diversity and inclusion. While the program is designed to highlight women’s issues in agriculture, it is open to any participant without regard to gender.