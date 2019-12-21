U.S. Rep. Ron Estes, R-Wichita, has nominated 22 students for U.S. service academies following an application and interview process, according to a news release.

Among students nominated from this area are: United States Military Academy at West Point: Jerik Ochoa, Newton High School, USMA Prep, son of Jimmie and Heather Ochoa; United States Naval Academy: Zach Bollinger, Hesston High School and Wichita State University, son of Shane and Emily Bollinger; Ronald Heminway, Hutchinson High School, son of Jeff and Jennifer Heminway; Grant Treaster, Newton High School, son of Matt and Lisa Treaster; United States Air Force Academy: Zach Bollinger, Hesston High School and Wichita State University, son of Shane and Emily Bollinger; Wyatt Hendrickson, Newton High School and USAFA Prep, son of Todd and Lynnette Hendrickson.

“Each year I’m always encouraged by the talent and dedication of our District’s service academy applicants,” said Estes in the release. “While the 22 nominees still have a rigorous journey before they are accepted at a service academy, I’m confident that our country is safer and stronger with these individuals leading our country in the 21st century," he said.

Students from the 4th Congressional District applied and were interviewed by a panel of local community leaders at the Wichita District Office. A one-on-one meeting with Estes followed their interview.

Every year, members of Congress may nominate candidates to service academies. Academies make the final selection for appointments based on additional evaluations, the release said.