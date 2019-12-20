Combined resources is a necessary change for rural Kansas counties, according to leadership in Stafford County.

Declining budgets and difficulty hiring agents has led to many counties in Kansas consolidating into larger Extension districts under the umbrella of K-State Research and Extension services. Stafford County and Edwards County agents see advantages to a combination between the two counties that would enable them to provide better services to their constituents.

“It’s true, as they say, that most of us are better together or two of something is better than one,” said K-State Research and Extension Agent Stafford County Amy Collins. “The same holds true for rural areas trying to stay relevant, progressive and be resilient in an ever changing world.”

Collins said that K-State Research & Extension, which provides resources and information for many of the county’s 4-H and agricultural based programs, is an extension of Kansas State University.

“Our job is to provide educational information and programs in the areas of agriculture, family and community wellness, 4-H and youth development and community vitality,” she said. “Within those four areas, we break it down into even smaller segments to meet the needs of all people in the county.”

Since 1914, K-State Research & Extension has had a presence in all 105 counties in Kansas. As with everything, time has a way of changing things, and with today’s technology, the world looks and feels very different from even 15 years ago.

“We are now connected in ways that make us a global society, and that changes the framework for extension,” Collins said. “In order to work smarter and more efficiently, over half the counties in Kansas are now in an Extension District. Stafford and Edwards counties are also looking to form a district in 2020.

So what is an Extension District? A district is a partnership of two or more counties coming together to pool resources and become their own extension district, rather than a single county, to better serve the community’s needs.

As of 2019, 55 counties have formed districts or gone through the districting process in order to pool resources and better serve community needs in those areas. The most recent districts have been formed in Southwest Kansas where Stevens, Haskell and Seward counties are now the Wild West district. As of October this year, Finney and Scott counties are in the process of forming an extension district. Many other conversations about districting are happening in other counties across the state, those not in conversation about forming districts could get left as an island of their own.

In Stafford County, extension agents and county commissioners have batted about the idea since 2009.

"We formally started districting talks in 2013 with surrounding counties," Collins said. "For various reasons, these counties ultimately weren’t ready to district or did not have an immediate need to district, and some formed districts with other counties. In 2018, after several years of discussing districting and analyzing options, Stafford County was approached by Edwards County to district. In 2019, both extension boards have laid the groundwork for districting by meeting with board members and extension agents."

Collins said, at that time the local extension board passed a motion to district with Edwards County. From there, Stafford County and Edwards County presented resolutions to their county commissioners to form a district, with both resolutions passing this past October.

Driving the interest in forming a new extension district were three key points. First, the demographics in Kansas are changing. Population is declining in some areas and increasing in others. Collins said this creates a changing economic climates in communities.

"Some counties can afford only one or two agents which leaves a huge burden on those agents to meet a multitude of programming needs for the county’s citizens," she said.



Another key point considered is that effective, high quality specialized programs often require personnel who have specific skills.

"Kansans have indicated a need for more in depth subject matter knowledge from extension agents," Collins said. "This isn’t always possible when an extension agent has to divide time between several extension program areas and thus cannot focus on the more in depth issues. In forming a district, those agents who are stretched thin in their own counties can be much more effective at focusing if they can specialize and collectively serve a broader population."

The third point considered by county leadership is that staffing is a problem. The average county extension council’s budget is financed with approximately 80% from county funds and 20% state and federal funds.

"Many counties face difficulties in providing adequate funding for important programs like extension because of the property tax legislation imposed on our county commissioners in 2015," Collins said. "This legislation imposed restrictions on local funding decisions. This is the main reason the commissioners have been in favor of us forming a district, they are no longer able to fund extension like they have in the past. Taxpayer dollars have always funded Extension, it has always been in the general fund."

So how does this benefit residents of the counties that form the district? This is a situation where Kansans will get more bang for their buck.

To offer expanded educational program opportunities in both counties, more in-depth subject knowledge from agents with greater focus and depth of expertise on particular subjects.

Growth provides specialized agents:

Eventually, our two county district hopes to expand to three or four counties, so there would be a team of extension agents specializing in each area of the 11 Extension focus areas. Four, six or eight extension agents can cover more ground than two – better together!

Expanded youth experiences:

Youth will have access to 4-H opportunities offered in both counties, have more opportunities to meet others and it allows our youth to participate on a new level.

4-H grows great leaders, but now 4-H members from both counties will be working together, gaining leadership skills and opportunities. Members can work together, in some ways, to bring new ideas to the table and forge a path for 4-H that is more inclusive.

Our kids live in a world of technology that allows them to experience global opportunities and friendships, unlike anything adults ever imagined at their age. Our 4-H members are connected to other 4-H members across counties, state and even nationally by fast paced technology. While acknowledging this, we still know it’s important for our members to maintain face to face opportunities that allow them to become leaders who learn to work together. Our 4-H members have especially expressed interest in wanting to district because of the opportunities and experiences they see happening in other districts.

Sustainability:

Districting provides opportunities to continue the tradition of quality extension programming that our communities rely on. Relevant and successful programming depends on qualified staff and consistent funding to continue meeting our community’s present and future educational needs.

What does programming look like for an agent who specializes in a particular area?

For example, our Family & Community Wellness agent who provides programming in Adult Development & Aging offered SHICK (Senior Health Insurance Counseling for Kansas) for the first time this year. Instead of handing out a pamphlet of information, we were able to provide an in-person counselor, at no charge, who scheduled 16 appointments with 14 different people. 11 of the 14 enrolled in new 2020 plans saving them an estimated total of $8,453.65 on their prescriptions and drug premiums for 2020! These are the type of programs that are making big impacts for our communities and we want to offer more!

How are Extension districts funded?

Currently, County Extension budgets are approved by the County Commissioners and funded through the general fund, with a portion of that coming from K-State. The Extension District will present a budget that consists of state and federal funds, and upon approval, local funds. Moving from a county budget to a district budget allows the Extension District to become a separate taxing authority, the extension budget would be determined by the District governing board and funded through the taxing entity. The District Board is appointed by the County Commissioners the first couple of years and then transitions into an elected position. Similar to County Commissioners, the board must be responsible to the taxpayers.

Will taxes increase if a District if formed?

With the funding process for extension districts, Stafford County has a higher assessed valuation than Edwards County, so Stafford County could see a potential cost increase of $2.86 annually for a home valued at $100,000. The estimate for landowners is 14 cents for unimproved ag land per acre, and 27 cents for improved ag land per acre which also includes commercial, industrial or railroad property*. Every taxpayer will be equally assessed the same mill levy. The extension district fund model will provide consistent funding to continue meeting our community’s future educational needs. Keep in mind, that if we grow as a district to include other counties, taxes can decrease dependent upon those counties valuations.

Members of the governing board are eventually elected by county citizens. They, too, are taxpayers, landowners and good stewards of taxpayer money. The District governing board meets annually with K-State Research & Extension’s representative to develop a budget that meets the satisfactory funding of programming needs of the District.

Will we still have an Extension Board?

Yes, it will become a District Board. County Commissioners will appoint four board members from Stafford County and four board members from Edwards County to make up our District Board. After that, District board members will be elected in the general election each November.

This goes the same for Program Development Committees (PDC’s), there will be 6 PDC members from each county (12 total) to represent each of the four main areas: Ag & Natural Resources, Family & Consumer Science, 4-H & Youth Development & Community Vitality for a grand total of 48 PDC members from across the district. These PDC members work with the Extension Agents to develop relevant and quality programs for their area.

What’s our timeline for forming an Extension District?

In spring of 2019, Stafford County Extension Agents met with the county commissioners to discuss their budget and also gave them a packet of districting information and offered to answer any questions they might have. (Districting is something that we’ve discussed with the commissioners for several years, as mentioned earlier in the article.)

Summer/Fall of 2019, board chairs, board members and extension agents from both Stafford and Edwards county met three times to evaluate whether there was sufficient support to move the initiative forward.

Fall 2019, an informational meeting was held with extension board and program development committees and 4-H leaders to explain the districting initiative. County Commissioners were also invited to this informational meeting. After hearing no opposition, at the next extension council meeting the extension board moved to form a district with Edwards county.

October 2019, the Extension Boards in both Stafford and Edwards Counties presented resolutions to the County Commissioners. Both resolutions passed in favor of forming a district.

After the resolutions were posted in the official county newspaper, there is a 60-day waiting period. If someone is against the district forming, they can submit a petition for signatures within the 60-day waiting period which ends December 30, 2019.

This is where we are currently on our timeline. Once we get through our waiting period, the attorney general signs off on our district. From there, Stafford/Edwards will work with their boards and a KSRE representative to develop an operational agreement and prepare for transitioning from a county to a district.

July 1, 2020 our district will become official.

At the county commissioner meeting December 11, a citizen presented concerns about districting and announced they would most likely petition the process.

What we want the community to know is that our board has spent years and many, many hours discussing the future of extension, it has not been a knee-jerk decision, and it’s one the board has taken very seriously because they understand the impact and importance of such a decision. It’s been reported that some felt blindsided by this decision and that is just simply not accurate. If we continue to do business as status quo, our extension program will struggle. We feel districting can, and will, breathe new life into our Extension program and allow for impactful learning opportunities for everyone. It’s a forward thinking process that will ensure we are sustainable, relevant and more available to our communities in the future.

We welcome any community members to call, email or come into the Extension Office with questions you may have about districting. We will provide factual information, be transparent and will gladly go over our budget & future districting financial information. Stafford county extension agents are Amy Collins acollins@ksu.edu and Amanda Staub ajstaub@ksu.edu. The phone number to the extension office is 620-549-3502. Our current board members are Michelle Huston, Jon McClure, Jill Stimatze, Troy Wright, John Hildebrand, Lory Willinger, Debbie Suiter, Andrew Vosburgh and David Rice, they are also available to talk to.

*assessed value per acre determined by Kansas Agricultural Land Values and Trends 2018