During this season of giving, the American Red Cross urges eligible donors to give the gift of life to help ensure patients don’t have to worry about the availability of blood this winter.

Blood and platelet donations of all types are needed, especially type O.

As a special thank you for being the lifeline for patients this holiday season, those who come out to give blood with the Red Cross Dec. 19 to Jan. 5 will receive a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.

To schedule an appointment, download the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities in the area, listed by county, include:

Harvey: Newton, 11:45 a.m. to 6 p.m., Dec. 30, Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 415 S. Ash; 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Dec. 31, Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 415 S. Ash;

Marion: Hillsboro, noon to 6 p.m., Dec. 23, Hillsboro City Hall, 118 E. Grand; Marion, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Jan. 15, Marion High School, 701 E. Main

McPherson: Canton, noon to 6 p.m., Jan. 16, Community Center, 100 W. McPherson; Galva, 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Jan. 18, Sunflower School, 2192 Eisenhower; Inman, noon to 6 p.m., Dec. 20, St Peters United Church of Christ, 111 Pine; McPherson, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Jan. 9, Prairieland Partners John Deere, 2401 E. Northview; 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Jan. 10, McPherson YMCA, 220 N. Walnut; 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Jan. 16, City of McPherson, 400, E. Kansas Ave.; Moundridge, noon to 6 p.m., Dec. 20, Pine Village Wellness Center, 86 22nd Ave.;

Reno: Hutchinson, 1 to 6 p.m., Dec. 29, Walmart, 1905 East 17th;

Rice: Little River, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Jan. 15, Little River Community, 365 Main Street; Sterling, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Jan. 8, Sterling High School, 308 E. Washington.