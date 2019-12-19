Car stolen from convenience store

SALINA — A woman had her car stolen while she was buying a drink in a Salina convenience store early Thursday morning.

Salina Police said at 3:20 a.m. Thursday at the Kwik Shop at 1727 W. Crawford St. Jennifer Hobson, 46, of Salina, had her silver 2012 Ford Fiesta stolen.

Hobson went into the store to purchase a drink with her car running and said she saw a man get into the Ford and leave eastbound. The man was described as white, around 5-foot 4-inches, a small build, a dark beard and wearing a black hoodie with the hood up.

The Ford, which has a Kansas license plate, 373 GPE, is valued around $8,000. Hobson's purse and other items were also in the vehicle.

Police said they are trying to get video surveillance from the Kwik Shop.

Commissioners OK funding for Humane Society

LEAVENWORTH COUNTY — When they met Wednesday, Leavenworth County commissioners approved a payment of $11,000 to the Leavenworth County Humane Society.

Commissioners also approved additional funding for the First Judicial District CASA Association.

Crystal Swann Blackdeer, executive director of the Leavenworth County Humane Society, requested funding from the County Commission to help cover the cost of caring for animals that come from unincorporated areas of the county.

Blackdeer said residents will pick up animals they find in the county and bring them to the Humane Society, which is located in Lansing. She said owners of pets also sometimes relinquish them to the Humane Society.

Blackdeer requested $12,000 from the County Commission for 2019. But commissioners agreed to provide $11,000 in funding to the organization.