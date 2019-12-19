Leavenworth City commissioners have advanced a special use permit request for an organization that plans to provide programs for people who suffer from Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia.

The Deeper Window Association, a nonprofit organization, would offer activities such as art programs and other non-medical services for people with early to moderate dementia.

The organization would operate in a building located at 729 Pennsylvania Ave., which is on the campus of St. Casimir Church. The organization is not affiliated with the church.

The property is zoned for residential use, which is why the special use permit is required, said Julie Hurley, director of planning and community development for the city.

Commissioners had their first consideration of the application for the SUP when they met Tuesday. Commissioners reached a consensus to advance the application for a final vote next month.

“I do support it wholeheartedly,” Commissioner Jermaine Wilson said.

Commissioners also had first consideration of an ordinance to rezone the property at 1001 N. Seventh St.

The ordinance, if approved, would change the zoning of the property from a high density single family residential district to a general business district.

Hurley said the rezoning would bring the property into conformance with the intended use of the building.

“The property is a commercial building,” she said.

She said the building was constructed in the 1950s and originally served as a pharmacy. It most recently was used as a church.

Commissioners reached a consensus to advance the ordinance for a final vote during a future meeting.

Also Tuesday, Mayor Mike Griswold presented a plaque to Wilson. Wilson was recognized for his recent service as mayor.

Wilson wrapped up his one-year term as mayor earlier this month, and commissioners selected Griswold to serve as the new mayor.

Wilson was presented a plaque with a gavel.

“It has been an honor and privilege to serve this community,” Wilson said.

Even though he has completed his term as mayor, Wilson continues to serve on the City Commission.

Tuesday’s meeting marked the last for commissioners for 2019. Commissioners are not scheduled to meet again until January.

