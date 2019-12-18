Student teachers from Barclay College help educate area students.

Rebekah Fitch, Haviland, graduates with her B.S. in Elementary Education from Barclay College this December. She said that student-teaching at Skyline Elementary School has been her favorite part of the education process that led her to this point. There are currently three student teachers from Barclay at Skyline as it seems to be a good fit for education students wanting to test the waters of teaching before stepping out into the real world.

Fitch said she has known she wanted to be a teacher since she was around eight or nine years old. She comes from a family of educators who have spent decades teaching children.

“Skyline is a great place with such a fun atmosphere for learning,” Fitch said. “I knew it would be a wonderful place for me to do my student teaching and I wasn’t wrong, it’s going well so far.”

Fitch said her favorite part of student teaching is her students. She says they make her day fun and enjoyable, and they always make her laugh. She hopes to do some subbing before finding a job for the 2020-21 school year. Her biggest goal for her education career is to get her master's degree in Early Childhood Special Education and work in an all special-needs preschool.