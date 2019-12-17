Grain markets
Kanza Co-op: Wheat $4.37; Corn $3.69; Milo $3.39; Soybeans $8.40
PCP prices: Wheat $4.14; Corn $3.75; Milo/cwt. $5.72; Soybeans $8.49
Scoular: Wheat $4.43; Corn $3.73; Milo $3.43; Soybeans $8.44
