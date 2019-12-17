Another chilly start to the day is in the forecast for Tuesday for the Topeka area, with early-morning temperatures dipping into the teens before a gradual warm-up that will move the mercury to the mid-30s by afternoon.

Areas of dense fog, coupled with slick roadways, also are likely in and around the Topeka area early Tuesday.

The National Weather Service has issued a dense fog advisory to be in effect until 10 a.m. for much of northeast Kansas.

Visibility less than a quarter of a mile iis expected in some areas. In addition to low visibility, the fog may produce a thin film of ice on the roadways, making for possible hazardous driving conditions.

The weather service advises motorists to slow down, use their headlights, and leave plenty of distance between themselves and the vehicle in front of them. The weather service also advises motorists to watch for slick spots on area roadways, especially on elevated road surfaces, bridges and overpasses.

Warmer weather is expected over the remainder of the week and into next week, as highs are expected to move from the 30s to the 40s and finally to the 50s by the weekend.

Here is the seven-day outlook from the weather service:

• Tuesday: Areas of dense freezing fog before 10am. Sunny, with a high near 35. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

• Tuesday night: Clear, with a low around 13. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

• Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 38. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

• Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 26. South wind around 5 mph.

• Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 44.

• Thursday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29.

• Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 45.

• Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 26.

• Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 48.

• Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 31.

• Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 53.

• Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

• Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 55.