Grain markets
Kanza Co-op: Wheat $4.25; Corn $3.67; Milo $3.37; Soybeans $8.32
PCP prices: Wheat $4.08; Corn $3.71; Milo/cwt. $5.66; Soybeans $8.44
Scoular: Wheat $4.30; Corn $3.72; Milo $3.42; Soybeans $8.37
