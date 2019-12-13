Skyline downed by Kiowa County 62-41 in contest last Friday.

The Skyline Lady Thunderbirds faced off with the Lady Mavs for their 2019-20 season opener on Friday, Dec. 6, losing 62-41 in a contest that featured back-and-forth scoring.

At the end of the first quarter, the Lady T-Birds found themselves down by double digits to KCHS, trailing 9-19. In second period fans witnessed Skyline outscoring the Lady Mavs, by two, cutting the deficit to eight at the half, 25-33. After the break, the Lady Thunderbirds looked to bounce back from some early mistakes, but the Lady Mavs proved to be too much, outscoring SHS in the final two quarters 29-16.

Kady Anschutz led the Lady T-Birds with 12 points, followed by freshman Presli Harts who had eight, and Kayla Urban, who chipped in six points.

“We had talked about what it takes to win early-season games,"said coach Morgan Ballard. "It really comes down to executing the little things on both offense and defense. Outside of silly turnovers and missing some easy buckets, our offense was really pretty decent for all of the new faces we had out there. If we eliminate those mistakes we give ourselves a chance to put another 10-15 points on the board.

Ballard said his team had too many breakdowns on defense which allowed their opponents scoring opportunities.

"The good news is all of the small mistakes we made are easy to fix, and I'm confident this team is going to respond in a positive way," he said.

The Lady T-Birds played Medicine, Life Prep and Cunningham in their home tournament the T-Bird Classic this week. Those results will be forthcoming.

