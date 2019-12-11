A Topeka church on Wednesday night will offer a special service of hope and healing for those experiencing difficulties during the holidays.

A "Blue Christmas" will take place at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 3625 S.W. Wanamaker.

The service will include music, Scripture readings, prayers, a meditation, anointing and the Lord’s Supper.

Stephen Ministers will be assisting at the service and will be available to listen to those wishing to share their concerns.

For additional information, call the church at 785-271-0808.