MANHATTAN — Kansas State coach Bruce Weber, who led Team USA to gold at the FIBA U19 World Cup last summer, was named co-recipient of the 2019 USA Basketball National Coach of the Year award on Monday.

Weber shared the award with Louisville women's coach Jeff Walz, who led the women's team to the U19 World Cup gold medal in July in Bangkok, Thailand.

“Just coaching a team for USA Basketball is a special honor in of itself — to just represent your country — and to win a gold medal like we did, made it even more special,” Weber said in a statement. “To throw another honor on to it, there aren’t even words to describe my emotions.

"It’s a special recognition that I’m very proud of. I’m very appreciative of the opportunity to coach the U19 team and can’t thank the players and assistants Mike Hopkins, LeVelle Moton and Shane Southwell enough for their hard work and commitment to winning the gold medal.”

Weber, a first-time head coach with USA Basketball, led Team USA to the U19 World Cup title for the first time since 2015 with a 7-0 record. Team USA capped its run with a 93-79 win over Mali in the gold-medal game in Heraklion, Greece, on July 7.

“Jeff Walz and Bruce Weber guided our 2019 USA men’s and women’s U19 national teams back atop the gold medal podium,” said Jim Tooley, CEO of USA Basketball. “USA Basketball is grateful for their leadership and commitment, and we are proud to recognize them for their tremendous efforts.”

Weber has been actively involved in USA Basketball in various capacities for nearly 20 years.