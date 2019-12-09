Today’s Birthday (12/09/19). Realize personal dreams this year. Persistent coordination maintains a satisfying cash flow. The winter brings a profitable boom phase before a twist with family fortunes requires adaptation. Personal changes redirect you next summer before a collaborative effort wins a valuable prize. You can create something amazing.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Long-distance communications, traffic and travels improve over three weeks with Mercury in Sagittarius, so expand your territory. Write, research and study. Investigate and share discoveries.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Set long-range financial targets. Building a savings plan comes easier for three weeks with Mercury in Sagittarius. Track budgets and financial investments.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Support your partner. Over three weeks with Mercury in Sagittarius, the competition is extraordinarily fierce. Ignore petty stuff and pull together. Rely on each other.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Create and discover efficiencies. Discover solutions for your work and health through communication over several weeks with Mercury in Sagittarius. Network and assess suggestions.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Get excellent advice from family. It’s easier to express affection with Mercury in Sagittarius for three weeks. You’re especially persuasive. Talk about what you love.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Fix up your place. Over three weeks with Mercury in Sagittarius, prioritize household renovation. Uncover forgotten treasures and discover new purposes for old stuff.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Creativity surges. Begin a three-week intensive study phase with Mercury in Sagittarius. Your curiosity seems intensified. Study with passion. Write reports and investigate assumptions.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Find more ways to make money. It’s easier to spend, too, with Mercury in Sagittarius, so take care. Keep close track of income and outflow.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — For the next three weeks with Mercury in your sign, you have an advantage. Practice to improve your communication skills and talents. Polish and edit.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Contemplate beauty and listen to your heart. Enter a three-week philosophical and spiritual phase with Mercury in Sagittarius. Speculate on eternal questions.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Group activities go well. Confer with others to discover hidden truths. Enjoy a three-week social phase with Mercury in Sagittarius. Accomplish great things together.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Professional opportunities arise in conversation. Begin a three-week testing phase with Mercury in Sagittarius. Let others know what you want. Communication benefits your career.