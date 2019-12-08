The holiday season tends to bring out thieves who are trying to steal your Personal Identifying Information (PII). Your PII is more valuable to these crooks than the gifts under your Christmas trees. They will sneak into your computer through the Internet to take it from you. During this season of cheerful email greeting exchanges and online shopping, Better Business Bureau (BBB) warns, “you better watch out!”

E-card fakes

The popularity of E-cards continues to increase. By now, most of us are used to getting the emailed notification of an E-card sent from a friend. They’re easy to send, quick, inexpensive and require minimal effort. They’re especially handy for those times when you forgot, until the last minute, to send someone a greeting.

The problem is that so many people have become so used to receiving E-cards that they do not consider the risks involved in opening these files and do it without a second thought. If the email is from a thief, then clicking on its attachment might download a computer virus, spam or spyware. A virus might not make itself known for a while, remaining dormant in your operating system until a later date, so you never realize where it came from.

Look for these warning signs before opening an E-card:

• You don’t recognize the sender’s name, perhaps just saying it’s from a “friend.”

• The attachment’s address ends in “.exe”

• The message from the “card company” contains grammatical or spelling errors.

So, what should you do when getting a notification of an E-card?

• Delete the message if you are suspicious.

• Go to the sending company’s website and find where you should click if you have an E-card waiting.

• Message the person listed as sending the card and double-check with them whether they really sent it.

Fake package delivery notifications

The skyrocketing popularity of online shopping has led to another scam tactic - sending out fake notifications regarding package deliveries. After all, you’re expecting gifts from Uncle Larry and he always has them shipped.

Maybe that package notification mentioned the gift is from him. But beware, the message can look genuine and still be a scam. Faking the look of a legitimate shipping company is simply a matter of cutting and pasting some logos and type onto an email.

Instead of an email, you may receive a legitimate-sounding phone call from someone claiming to be your mail carrier or a shipping company. They may claim to need some information in order to complete the delivery. They’re actually trying to steal your ID.

Be aware of these facts regarding such notifications:

• Most online retailers now provide tracking information that can be used to tell you where the shipment is and what company is delivering it.

• You should not be required to pay money to receive your shipment. It was paid at the time the purchase was made.

• No personal information should be required from you in order for the delivery to take place.

• Delivery services never contact you through phone calls. If something can’t be delivered, they will leave a note on your door and possibly an email.

• Never give personal information to someone you do not know.

• Never click on links from unsolicited emails.

Exercise precautions in order to retain your PII. If you have questions or concerns regarding E-card scams or fake delivery notifications, contact your BBB at (800) 856-2417 or visit our website at bbb.org.