It was a rude welcoming to varsity basketball for many of the Newton High School girls’ basketball players Friday in the season opener against Goddard Eisenhower, falling 46-28 at Ravenscroft Gym.

The game also marked the head coaching debut of former Railer standout Kate Bremmerman.

“One of our big goals this year is to develop team chemistry because this team has never played together as a group,” Bremmerman said. “I have a freshman, three kids who have never suited varsity and two kids who have suited varsity but haven’t played much. A lot of inexperience. That played into tonight. The effort was there.

“We had 23 turnovers. We knew coming into the game that was something we need to work on. Lexi (Valle-Ponds) and Olivia (Antonowich) do a really good job (at point guard). Olivia is a freshman and has to learn the speed of the game at this level. Lexi still needs to get to know her teammates.”

Bridgette Graham led Eisenhower with 18 points. Payton Ryan added 12.

Keila Gillispie led Newton with 10 points. Lexi Valle-Ponds and Alexis Epp each added six points.

Newton turned the ball over six times and missed its first three shots from the field, falling behind 6-0. Keila Gillispie hit a jumper with 1:55 left in the period to break the shutout. An Alexis Epp layup with 5.5 seconds left in the period got Newton to within two, 6-4.

Lexi Valle-Ponds opened the second quarter with a trey for Newton. Eisenhower came back with an 8-1 run. The Railers trailed by as many as nine, cutting the deficit to seven at the half, 23-16.

Newton shot 50 percent from the field in the first half at seven of 14, but had 11 turnovers to two for the Tigers.

Bridgette Graham scored the first six points of the third quarter, followed by a Kennedy Nicholson 3-pointer to put the Tigers up by 16. Alexis Epp broke the run with a basket with 3:44 left in the period. A Valle-Ponds layup off a steal with 5.7 seconds left in the period got Newton back within 12 at the end of the quarter, 34-22.

Eisenhower outscored Newton 12-0 to start the fourth quarter and put the game away. Eisenhower didn’t pull its starters until there was under a minute to play. Newton scored the last six points of the game, including one put in by an Eisenhower player.

Newton plays at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Dodge City.

“I don’t know a lot about them,” Bremmerman said. “We’ll look at some film and we’ll get a couple of days of practice.”

GODDARD EISENHOWER (1-0) — Henry 2 0-0 1, 4; Weber 0 0-0 0, 0; Chapman 1 0-0 0, 2; Burkholder 0 0-0 0, 0; Ryan 4 4-4 2, 12; Bri.Graham 6 (1) 3-5 4, 18; Bre.Graham 0 0-0 3, 0; Hayes 0 0-0 0, 0; Nicholson 1 (2) 0-0 1, 8; Respress 0 0-0 0, 0; Hagel 1 0-0 1, 2; TOTALS 15 (3) 7-9 12, 46.

NEWTON (0-1) — Kei.Gillispie 4 2-4 3, 10; Valle-Ponds 1 (1) 1-3 0, 6; Ken.Gillispie 1 0-2 2, 2; Antonowich 1 0-0 0, 2; Loewen 0 0-0 0, 0; S.Entz 0 0-0 1, 0; Hendrickson 1 0-0 0, 2; Epp 3 0-0 1, 6; Edwards 0 0-0 0, 0; TOTALS 11 (1) 3-9 7, 28.

G.Eisenhower;6;17;11;12;—46

Newton;4;12;6;6;—28