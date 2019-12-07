Joshua Kaiser, one of two men convicted in the 1993 carjacking and murder of Topekan Tim Riley, died early Saturday morning at Lansing Correctional Facility, where he was an inmate, authorities said. He was 44.

Kaiser's cause of death was considered "pending" Saturday evening as authorities awaited the results of an investigation and an autopsy, the Kansas Department of Corrections said in a news release.

Kaiser was scheduled to be released on parole in February 2021, according to online corrections department records.

He and Jason Schaeffer, 43, an inmate at Ellsworth Correctional Facility, were convicted of crimes linked to the 1993 Shawnee County murder of Riley, 33.



Authorities said Riley was robbed of his car outside his central Topeka home, forced at gunpoint into its trunk and driven to the area of S.W. 85th and Jordan Road, where he was ordered out and fatally shot.

Kaiser was sentenced to prison after being convicted of first-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping, aggravated robbery and a weapons violation.

The Kansas Prisoner Review Board in 2018 paroled Kaiser from those sentences. That enabled him to begin serving a 32-month sentence for an aggravated battery committed in 1998 in Reno County, where he was a prison inmate.



Kaiser had been scheduled be released from the state corrections system when his sentence for aggravated battery ended.



Online corrections department records show the 5-foot-11, 137-pound Kaiser was a high medium custody inmate at Lansing, where he worked at a job.

Kaiser had committed 95 prison disciplinary violations since 1996 but had none between January 2015 and March 2019, online corrections department records show.

He had since committed four.