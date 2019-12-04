1. Holiday Yoga at the Art Center: 6:15 p.m. Dec. 4, Hutchinson Art Center, 405 N Washington St, Hutchinson. Find a pause in the middle of your week to take care of your mind & body by joining us at the Hutchinson Art Center. Every Wednesday you'll learn how stepping on your mat can help relieve stress, joint pain, muscle discomfort, and more. Class starts at 6:15 p.m. with the Art Center doors opening at 5:45 p.m. so you can grab your favorite spot in their beautiful gallery. Surround yourself with stunning art and a loving community of Yogis during this one hour, beginner-friendly, all-levels class. No previous yoga experience is required to attend. Bring a friend to class during the month of December and pay only $5 per person. The regular cost to attend class is $10 per class.

2. Let Them Eat Cake: Gingerbread Biscotti: 10 a.m. Dec. 4, Apron Strings Kitchen Store, 1 S. Main St. Hutchinson. Cost is $15 per person. This week is gingerbread biscotti. Please register by calling 620-259-7339, signing up online at apronstringsstore.com, or coming in to the store.

3. Snowman Screen Painting: 7 p.m. Dec. 4, Lit Studios Paint and Pottery, 416a North Main, Hutchinson. Cost is $35. Bring your own drinks. Reserve your seat at https://placefull.com/the-clay-hut-by-kylee