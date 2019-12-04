Get in the Christmas spirit during lunchtime on Fridays at the Vernon Filley Art Museum in Pratt.

Back by popular demand, area musicians will be featured over three Friday lunch hours, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Vernon Filley Art Museum, 312 South Jackson, Pratt, starting Friday, December 6, free to the public.

“Take the RUSH out of the Holidays” is the theme for this year’s event.

“We’ve had huge turnouts in the past,” Filley Co-Director Brittany Novotny said. “We’re looking forward to this season’s programs to again share the spirit of Christmas through music.”

Slated to share their music at the December 6 program are Ninnescah Troubadours, featuring Lonnie Detmer with combo, along with violinist Tammy Thimesch and pianist Jane Biles, who’s scheduled for all three weeks.

The December 13 program will feature harpist Julie Rewerts and Cello Chicks--Dianne Smith, Lisa Rawlings, Jana Mathes and Nancy Kerr.

The December 20 program will also feature the Cello Chicks, along with vocalists Kim and Pam Krehbiel, Duane Hanks, Deb Nasca, flutist Pam Mayo and vocalists David Mathes and Cindy Smith.

Guests are invited to bring a sack lunch.

Lunches for the musicians are sponsored by Main Street Dental and will be catered by Christy Landis and N’Cahoots, Pratt, and Sawyer’s Family Food Store.

Free admission for the Annual Filley “Festival of Trees, Wreaths & Decorations” Christmas exhibit, currently on display, is sponsored by donations from Bolen Office Supply, Pratt Energy LLC, Maydew Thibault Optometry and The Peoples Bank.

The Festival of Trees exhibit is also on display during regular museum hours 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, Saturday 1 to 4 p.m., closed Monday and Holidays, free of charge during the month of December.