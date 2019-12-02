A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Inman man.

The alert was requested by the Inman Police Department for Richard W. Andrus, 70, who has dementia.

Andrus is a white man who is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 193 pounds. He is bald and has blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a green jacket and jeans.

He was last known to be driving a red 2013 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck with Vietnam Veteran tag 5123, heading in an unknown direction. He was last seen at his home in Inman about 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

According to the Silver Alert, Andrus may have used his credit card at a Casey’s convenience store in Ellsworth on Sunday evening. Anyone who sees Andrus or his vehicle is asked to call 620-245-1266.