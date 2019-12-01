NEWTON – Newton Medical Center announced its 2020 Board of Directors.

John Morton, Ed.D., will chair the board, accepting the position from outgoing chair Ron Lang. Dr. Morton will serve in this role through Oct. 31, 2020.

The officers for the 2020 NMC Board of Directors are: Willis Heck, vice chair; Jim Heinicke, treasurer; Matthew Schmidt, secretary; Marilyn Wilder, assistant secretary; Ron Lang, past chair; and Val Gleason, president and CEO.

NMC’s Board of Directors also welcomes Robyn Hartvickson, MD, who represents the organization’s physicians and providers as Medical Staff President.

A complete listing of NMC’s board of directors is available at www.newtonmed.com.

***

GREAT BEND -- Brandon Wiig, a five-year employee at Sunflower Diversified Services, was recently named residential manager at the non-profit agency that supports people with special needs.

His new responsibilities include: managing all residential operations; and supervising staff, facilities and programs.

The number of people needing residential services varies but the average is 60. A large majority live in their own homes alone or with a roommate. Others choose one of Sunflower’s two group homes.

While some people need support 24 hours a day, many need only a few hours a week.

In addition to his administrative duties, Wiig also regularly visits clients’ homes.

“I don’t look at my time with clients as a job,” Wiig commented. “I am living a great life with these great people. I truly love this job. The environment here at Sunflower is so positive.”

Wiig is originally from Smith Center and moved to Great Bend in 2009.

Sunflower serves infants, toddlers and adults in Barton, Pawnee, Rice, Rush and Stafford counties. It is in its 53rd year.

***

HAYS – Ashley Lockwood, a Great Bend graduate student at Fort Hays State University, was recently named the student representative for the American Society of Criminology’s Division of Rural Criminology.

Lockwood, a clinical psychology major, earned a B.S. in psychology from FHSU in 2017. She is a graduate of Hoisington High School.

This division, which has an international focus, serves as a network of scholars striving to bring rural research to the forefront. In her role, Lockwood will assist the division executive board in providing appropriate mentoring and other activities and communications to assist students in their career development.

Her two-year term will end in 2021.

The Rural Criminology Division communicates virtually and also meets yearly at the national conference for the American Society of Criminology.