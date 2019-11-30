The school board for Topeka Unified School District 501 loomed last October as a potential threat to the creation of a tax-increment financing district to encourage development in downtown Topeka.

But that no longer appears to be the case as Topeka's mayor and city council prepare Tuesday to consider establishing the Dynamic Core TIF District in an area bounded generally by S.W. Topeka Boulevard, S.W. 17th Street, S.E. Adams Street and the Kansas River.

The USD 501 board voted 6-1 on Nov. 21 to support creation of that district, provided the proposal involved is revised to include specific wording requested by the district. The dissenting vote was cast by board member Scott Mickelsen, who said he was philosophically opposed to TIF districts.

The requested wording says, "Upon payment of all redevelopment project costs, any tax increment remaining in the special fund established pursuant to K.S.A. 12-1775 and amendments thereto, shall be used to pay the costs of a project within the redevelopment district approved by the Governing Body, the Board of Commissioners of Shawnee County and the U.S.D. 501 Board of Education."

"Basically, this new language is a way of ensuring the school district and the county have a seat at the table going forward if and when decisions need to be made about the disposition of monies that might be left over in the TIF fund," said Curtis Sneden, senior vice president of government affairs for the Greater Topeka Partnership.

The proposed wording is the product of discussions between representatives of the USD 501 board and officials at Downtown Topeka Inc. and the GTP, who are pushing for the creation of the TIF district, Sneden said.

"We are delighted that our group was able to come together with our partners in education to identify this resolution and that we are all now comfortable that the downtown TIF district can be beneficial for the entire community," he said.

Topeka's mayor and council plan to consider creating the Dynamic Core TIF District when they meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday in their chambers at 214 S.E. 8th.

City manager Brent Trout said this past week that he supports making that move, adding that TIF districts "are an essential tool to helping grow Topeka and to rehabilitate old buildings and blighted areas."

How TIFs work

The general purpose of a TIF district is to help a development project happen where it wouldn’t have unless the district were established.

Government entities may create TIF districts to help developers offset development costs. Developers pay off costs using the increase in property tax and sales tax revenues.

TIF districts may be established in blighted areas, or aging or under-performing areas that aren't blighted, and in some other locations.

Those other sites include "enterprise zones" that cities established to promote economic development before the law involved was repealed in 1992 and replaced with legislation that made the credits involved available statewide.

The area being considered for the Dynamic Core district is eligible for a TIF because it was part of an enterprise zone the city of Topeka established in 1991.

While the creation of TIF districts need not be approved by county commissions or school districts in the areas involved, the city must notify those bodies when the council creates a TIF district, and state law gives them 30 days in which they may veto the move.

If the city enters into a TIF agreement with a developer, it must determine how much property tax and sales tax revenue the property involved generated before the project.



Then, after the project begins, the city determines how much property tax and sales tax revenue the property generates each year. Some or all of that increase may go to pay off eligible development costs, with the circumstances involved being subject to negotiation between the city and the developer.

For example, deputy city manager Doug Gerber said earlier this year that if the city collected $100 annually in tax revenue before a TIF district was formed and $500 annually afterward, the $400 increase could go to help pay development costs.

City officials caution residents against confusing TIF districts with Community Improvement Districts, in which the city authorizes developers of a project to levy a sales tax upon their customers in addition to the sales taxes those customers already pay.

Seven CIDs are currently in effect in Topeka, with each levying an additional sales tax of 1% or 2%.

Getting proactive

Three TIF districts are currently in effect in Topeka.

Those are:

• The College Hill TIF District, located generally to the south of S.W. 17th and Washburn Avenue.

• The Wheatfield Village TIF District at the northwest corner of S.W. 29th and Fairlawn Road.

• The Sherwood Crossing TIF District, located at the site of the former Villa West Shopping Center at the northwest corner of S.W. 29th and Wanamaker Road.

With each of those, developers approached the city and asked it to form a TIF district.

But some city council members reacted positively last April after Trout suggested the city identify areas where it would like to see development, then proactively form TIF districts in those areas "so that if someone was interested all they would have to do is bring to us a TIF plan for the redevelopment that they would like to do in that particular area."

The mayor and council could then consider entering into agreements with those developers on a case-by-case basis, Trout said.

DTI subsequently proposed forming the Dynamic Core TIF District encompassing downtown Topeka and some of the surrounding area.

The area the district would encompass consists of about 919 properties, including 241 residences, 368 commercial and industrial properties and 150 that are exempt from property taxes, according to a document posted on the city website answering questions about the Dynamic Core TIF proposal.

"The appraised property value in the proposed district is approximately $483 million," that document said. "This is an $18 million increase in the last five years. $10 million of the overall increase occurred in the last year, so (from limited data) there appears to be an upward trajectory in proposed district property value."

Old and deteriorated versus fresh and new

Though the city of Overland Park in Johnson County hasn't created a specific downtown TIF district of the type Topeka is considering, Overland Park's downtown has clearly benefited from the city's creation of individual TIF districts there over the past five years, said Doug Johnston, Overland Park's manager of strategic planning.

It's too early to quantify the financial effect those districts have had, Johnston said this past week.

Still, he said, there is "a bit of a buzz" these days around downtown Overland Park, which has "kind of become the hot place to be."

Johnston said five TIF projects have been put in place there, including three mixed-use developments that featured housing and some retail, and two others primarily involving office space. One of the latter also has a retail component, he said.

Those TIF projects have helped change the character of downtown Overland Park by replacing buildings that were old and deteriorating with ones that are fresh and new, Johnston said.

Meanwhile, the presence of the housing developments in close proximity to downtown businesses has meant more potential customers for those businesses, he said.

The critics weigh in



Still, critics speaking at Topeka City Council meetings have voiced concern that TIF districts benefit wealthy developers, which isn't fair to the many Topekans who are struggling.

Will Pope, who was in the midst of what would become an unsuccessful run for the Topeka City Council, suggested to the council last August that TIF districts — rather than creating economic growth — tend to move growth from one part of a city to another.

Meanwhile, some Topekans remain leery of the TIF process because the city's first foray into TIF financing has left taxpayers on the hook for millions of dollars in development costs.

The Topeka City Council voted in 2006 to issue about $5 million in full faith and credit TIF bonds for a project to build apartments, townhomes and retail space in central Topeka's College Hill business district. The bonds required the city to be responsible for payments if the College Hill tax revenues weren't sufficient to cover them.

Topeka taxpayers have since been responsible for covering about $2.89 million of those costs, according to figures provided this past week by Molly Hadfield, the city's media relations coordinator.

Those numbers indicate tax collections from the district so far have totaled about $1.93 million, compared to a total debt service over that period of about $4.82 million.

Still, Sneden said earlier this year that the city has learned from its experience with College Hill, and consequently now has in place a TIF policy that calls for the city to not enter into any TIF arrangements in which it might incur financial risk.

Sneden also said the College Hill project improved that part of the city by replacing rundown properties with new apartment buildings and retail space.

"That entire area is better off," he said.