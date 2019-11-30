Barry and Madonna Bohn, of Salina, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday, Dec. 7. Barry Bohn and Madonna Matthews were married Dec. 7, 1969, at the United Methodist Church in Tescott.

They have two daughters, Michelle Nelson and Stacy Garnett and husband Jami, of Salina, and three grandchildren, Sophie Nelson, Drew Nelson and Brodie Garnett.

Barry and Madonna have retired from owning Barry's Furniture Store.

They will celebrate this milestone occasion with a family dinner and a trip to Branson to enjoy Christmas shows.