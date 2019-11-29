The case of a Leavenworth woman whose 2017 rape conviction was overturned has been continued until next month, according to court records.

The case of Mahogany Payne has been remanded back to Leavenworth County District Court for a new trial.

She was scheduled to appear Wednesday in District Court. Court records indicate she was not present Wednesday, but a court-appointed attorney appeared on her behalf.

The case was continued until Dec. 11 so Payne can make an appearance with her attorney.

Payne, who was sentenced to prison, remains in the custody of the Kansas Department of Corrections, according to a website for the KDOC.

Payne, 43, was convicted in 2017 of raping a 16-month-old child. She was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 25 years.

The crime is alleged to have occurred Jan. 12, 2016.

In September, the Kansas Court of Appeals reversed the conviction.

Appellate judges found that the District Court judge who presided over the trial erred by not allowing Payne’s attorney to finish his closing argument.