USD 422 looking for a competitive basketball season under head coach Matt Hoffman.

The Kiowa County Mavericks, led by 3rd year head coach Matt Hoffman and assistant coach Tyler Clements, look to build off momentum gained last season. In 2018-19, the Mavs posted a record of 13 wins and nine losses. The 2019-202 Greensburg team features returning starters Brandon Boyles who averaged 7 points per game and Cooper Zenger who contributed 12 points a game for the Mavs. Other returners include seniors Seth Lingafelter and Colby Tedder, and juniors Luke Ballard and James Brack.

“We have a great bunch of guys who play hard. We aren't tall but should be very competitive in our league. We open up with some big games against Skyline and St. John respectively,” said Head Coach Matt Hoffman.

The Mavericks open their season against Skyline on December 6th, at home.