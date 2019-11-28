Today's installment of Throwback Thursday takes us to the 200 block of West Second Avenue on the north side. In 1922, Oscar Nelson purchased the Hutchinson Auto Top Factory at 825 South Main. Business was so good he found he needed to expand. In 1927, Oscar had the Stamey Construction Company build him a new shop at 220-222 W. 2nd.

In 1936, Harold Nelson took over the business. The Nelsons were at this location for a long time. Eventually, Jan Nelson took over the business and in 1979 sold it to Phillip Meier and Larry Kennedy. Bob Goertz had his auto repair shop at that location from 1989 to 1994.

In 1997, Schmitt Enterprises bought the building and has been there ever since. The building today at 220-222 W. 2nd is still owned by Tom and Bob Schmitt and is used for their painting and storage business.