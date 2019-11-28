Tom Coleman will talk about "The Life and Times of Cyrus K. Holliday" when the Shawnee County Historical Society holds its annual meeting beginning at noon Sunday, Dec. 8, at Topeka Country Club, 2700 S.W. Buchanan.

The public is invited, and a meal will be served at a cost of $35. Attendance is free for those who choose not to eat. RSVPs for the meal may be made through Dec. 4 by calling the historical society at 785-234-6097 or emailing shawneecountyhistory@gmail.com.

Holliday was among those who founded the city of Topeka on Dec. 5, 1854, and was the first president of the Atchison, Topeka and Santa Fe Railway.

Coleman, a retired federal contracting officer who has bachelor's degrees in business and economics from Washburn University, teaches a course about "Cyrus K. Holliday, the Kansas Territory and the Birth of the AT&SF Railroad" as part of the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute offered by the University of Kansas.

Coleman's presentation will explore the life and hardships of Kansas Territory immigrants between 1854 and 1860, as viewed through Holliday's personal diary and his letters to his wife, Mary, who remained in Meadville, Penn.

Coleman will touch on the historical events occurring at that time in the eastern Kansas territory, with a principal focus on the Free State communities of Topeka and Lawrence.