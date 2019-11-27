Two people were taken into custody following a pursuit in Leavenworth, according to a spokesman for the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office.

The pursuit began at 11:38 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of Sherman Avenue. A deputy with the Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop a 2015 Kia Soul. The deputy recognized the passenger in the vehicle as someone who had warrants for his arrest, according to Leavenworth County Undersheriff Jim Sherley.

The deputy pursued the vehicle at speeds ranging from 40-45 mph. At some point, the passenger got out of the vehicle and allegedly fled on foot. The deputy then pursued the passenger on foot and apprehended the suspect, a 28-year-old Leavenworth man, in the 1400 block of Cherokee Street.

The suspect was arrested for an allegation of obstruction of an official duty and for two existing warrants.

The driver of the Kia Soul allegedly drove away from the scene when the passenger exited the vehicle. Authorities located the 24-year-old Leavenworth woman a short time later and took her into custody for an allegation of fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, according to Sherley.