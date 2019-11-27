1. Free Thanksgiving dinner: noon Nov. 27, Christian Soup Ministry kitchen, 301 E. Third Ave., Hutchinson. The building will be open to the public at 11 a.m. for seating. Homebound clients may request a meal delivery by calling 620-662-6468 by 6 p.m. Tuesday. This meal is provided by the community and is open to everyone. This will be the 34th year the Soup Kitchen has provided this meal.

2. Youth Movie Night: 6 p.m. Nov. 27, PFLAG Hutchinson, 8 East 13th, Hutchinson. Join PFLAG to unwind and relax. End the middle of the week with a great film and friends. All youth are welcome. Bring a guest and have fun.

3. Thanksgiving Special: 11 a.m. -11 p.m. Nov. 27, The Alley of Hutchinson, 1221 E 23rd Ave, Hutchinson. Unlimited bowling, laser tag and bumper cars for $18 or unlimited bowling for $10. The offer continues through Dec. 1.