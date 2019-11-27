Peyton Hatter took a few extra shots after he got out of class and in warmups prior to Kansas Wesleyan's game against Bethany on Tuesday night at Mabee Arena.

Getting those extra shots in were beneficial for the sophomore from Wichita.

Hatter scored a career-high 23 points and grabbed a career-high 10 rebounds to help the Coyotes to an 85-71 victory over the Swedes.

“(Wesleyan coach Anthony) Monson (told) me how big of a game it is. I (knew) that from last year," Hatter said. "I walked in the locker room and they told me that, and I felt great. You didn’t realize it in the game, but after the game I was like that’s (two) career-highs for me. I’m proud of it. I work hard for it."

The win improved Wesleyan to 7-2 overall and 4-0 in the Kansas Conference, while Bethany fell to 5-4 with a 1-4 league record.

It wasn't just Hatter's presence that made an impact in the paint. Junior forward A.J. Range also came up big with 21 points.

The Coyotes outscored the Swedes inside, 42-28 with the Swedes missing two key pieces in Mookie Duncan and Zebulon Jaquart.

"I knew going into the game that we would have an advantage," Monson said. "I thought we focused solely on that. It kind of made us not pull away.

"We got late in the second half and I told my assistants, ‘We’re not going to leave this to our guards, we’re gonna pound that thing down low.’ The last five-minute stretch was just non-stop plays in the post to A.J. and they would double him, and Peyton would flash. They just played really well off each other and it was a lot of fun to see them do it.”

Bethany coach Dan O'Dowd said Range was its biggest problem all game.

"We didn’t execute our double teams on the posts as we needed to, and it gave them a little momentum," O'Dowd said. "We just tried to push the issue a little bit and tried to get some quick shots."

The two teams went back-and-forth the first seven minutes, then Wesleyan went on a 7-0 run to lead 16-11 with 7:57 left in the first half. Hatter scored eight of the next 10 Coyote points, pushing their lead to 26-14.

Bethany pulled within three after a pair of free throws by freshman Milton Massey, but Wesleyan's James Brooks added a pair of free throws himself to extend the lead back to 33-28 at halftime.

Justin Jones knocked down a 3-pointer for Bethany to start the second half, cutting the lead to two, but that was as close the Swedes would get. Hatter and Range scored the next seven points to put the Coyotes up nine with 17:55 remaining.

Wesleyan pushed the lead to 14 after junior forward Daekwon Gross went 1-for-2 at the free-throw line with 9:45 to go.

Jones got the Swedes back within six with 5:36 left, but then Wesleyan went on an 11-2 run to make it 75-62. KWU went 10-of-12 from the foul line down the stretch to seal the victory.

"We’ve struggled all year that we go on these runs and we look like we’re gonna pull away, and then we take our foot off the gas," Monson said. "We’ve got to put teams away. If you want to win a conference championship, the more you flirt with danger, you’re eventually going to get bit.

"It’s just one of those things where we’ve got to do a better job of executing when we get those runs, and just putting a game away when we have a chance."

Senior Brendon Ganaway was the third Coyote in double-figures with 16. Jones and junior guard Isiah Saenz each had 16 to lead Bethany.

“They took some good ones and made some," said O'Dowd of his backcourt. "We made some bad ones. The biggest thing defensively was we didn’t get stops when we needed to. We got a little impatient offensively."

Wesleyan continues its three-game homestand at 8 p.m. Monday against Avila. Bethany travels to Friends on Monday.