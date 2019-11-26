The advertised job opening for Hutchinson’s next city manager is expected to be posted near the end of the first week of December.

That is about a week later than the targeted Dec. 1 posting, but Kurt Hodgen, with Strategic Government Resources, the Texas firm hired to assist the Hutchinson City Council with the search, did not think that would be significant. City manager John Deardoff is retiring in March.

Earlier, the Hutchinson City Council authorized an online survey to gather input from residents on the characteristics they desire in the next city manager. Friday was the last day to complete the survey, and as of 5 p.m. Friday, 118 responses had been submitted, Hodgen said.

Hodgen read them Monday and said there were a “lot of common threads” in the responses. People cited concerns about housing and infrastructure and drug and crime issues, he said. They also mentioned concerns about the business sector and the kinds of businesses the city needs to pursue, he said.

The 118 responses averaged about 20 responses a day, he said, and the consistency of the results made Hodgen think it’s a "pretty good" representation of the community.

There was a desire for more transparency in government, but that’s heard elsewhere, too, he said.

“I didn’t see anything that jumped out,” Hodgen said.

Sara Bagwell and Steven Garza were elected to the Hutchinson City Council this month and will take office in January. They will participate in the interviews and hiring decision in 2020. They were given the link to the survey, said Hutchinson human resources director Tom Sanders. “We’ve been giving them everything that we have,” Sanders said, regarding the city manager search.

In addition to input from members of the city council, input also was sought from city department heads, according to Hodgen.