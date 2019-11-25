The holidays are supposed to be a joyous occasion, filled with warm memories of family and friends. When it's your turn to host, however, the holidays can quickly turn into a stressful blur that involves cleaning, decorating and cooking all before the guests even arrive! Hosting loved ones doesn't have to be this way. Try these five tips for a no-hassle holiday celebration and enjoy being fully present for the fun this season.

1. Cater in or stock up on pre-cooked holiday favorites

Kick back and relax with the rest of your guests while you enjoy a hot and ready-to-eat delicious catered meal. Or, for those who are looking for a little holiday dinner help but prefer to have a hand in the process, order a pre-cooked mouthwatering meal and accompaniments that you can simply heat up, add any desired spices and serve in no time. Companies like Boston Market specialize in preparing complete holiday spreads with classics that belong on every holiday table such as roasted turkey, stuffing and mashed potatoes with gravy and can even deliver delectable desserts right to your door. You don't have to sacrifice a quality, delicious meal to gain sanity this holiday season.

2. Host a potluck-style dinner

If you're in charge of getting your house ready for guests, then turn your celebration into a potluck so that family and friends can help provide the food. If you want to be a standout guest, offer to pick up an extra entree, side, appetizer or dessert prior to Thanksgiving or even swing by restaurants that are open on Thanksgiving to grab and go in time for your celebration. It's the season of giving, after all, and loved ones will be more than happy to pitch in to help make the gathering great.

3. Make a statement with a few decorative touches

You don't have to decorate every corner of your home to create a festive space. Instead, focus on a few style touches that make a big impact. Wrap a strand of twinkle lights into garland or place the lights into glass vases to create a cozy look in any room. Place ornaments into a large vase for a pop of color at the dining table. A holiday wreath hung on the front door is a simple way to welcome guests into your home as the festivities begin.

4. Give your guests a memorable time with games

Games are an easy way to enjoy a comforting afternoon with guests. Brainstorm lighthearted games that large groups can play, such as charades. If you don't own many games yourself, ask around to see what your friends and family can bring. Just make sure you have a designated space where people can play so that the games don't interfere with your dinner table display.

5. Take some time for yourself

Amidst the hustle and bustle during the holidays, it's important not to neglect your self-care. Whether you need some downtime to enjoy a good book or if you like to re-energize through activities like yoga, make sure you schedule time to take care of yourself this holiday season. A little self-care goes a long way in ensuring you stay calm during the celebrations.

From serving pre-cooked or delicious hot catered meals to dialing back on decor, there are a variety of ways you can strategically host a no-stress festive holiday celebration. Try incorporating these five tips into your party plan this year so that you can spend more time enjoying the company of loved ones and less time getting ready for the occasion.