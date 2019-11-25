The 259th Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center's basic training class graduated Friday, Nov. 22. The basic training class began Aug. 19, and 22 officers graduated, representing 12 agencies. The speaker was Chief Jeff Hooper, Hutchinson Police Department.



Listed are graduates who provided their information to be distributed to media outlets:

Michael Bradley, Deputy, Gray County Sheriff's Office Kevin Carr, Deputy, Neosho County Sheriff's Department Kevin Chalmers, Deputy, Finney County Sheriff's Office Blake Denton, Patrol Officer, Salina Police Department Preston Hosier, Patrol Officer, Columbus Police Department Austin Jones, Deputy, Miami County Sheriff's Office Jesse Jones, Patrol Officer, Hutchinson Police Department David Mancillas, Patrol Officer, Hutchinson Police Department Hunter Ogburn, Patrol Officer, Hutchinson Police Department Christopher Sanders, Deputy, Harper County Sheriff's Department Jesse Spencer, Patrol Officer, Pittsburg Police Department Toni Towler, Deputy, Miami County Sheriff's Office Logan Woods, Patrol Officer, Fort Scott Police Department