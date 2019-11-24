For the last several years, charities around the world have been promoting “Giving Tuesday” on the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving – Dec. 3 this year – as a way to encourage donors to give to charities as part of their holiday preparations.

Giving Tuesday is an idea that began in 2012 with the 92nd Street Y in New York. Since then, there are over 200 local Giving Tuesday movements happening in the United States and 60 country campaigns.

In just seven years, the Giving Tuesday movement has raised more than $1 billion online in the US alone.

“Better Business Bureau (BBB) encourages you to give, but give wisely. Donors want to know that their money is being spent prudently,” said BBB President Jim Hegarty. “If they see a ‘clickable’ BBB Accredited Charity seal on a charity’s website or other literature, this means that the charity complies with BBB’s 20 Standards for Charity Accountability.”

Browse local BBB Accredited Charities at bbb.org. You can also visit give.org. This is the website for BBB’s Wise Giving Alliance, a place where organizations are checked against BBB’s 20 standards and reported as either “standard is met,” “standard is not met,” or “unable to verify.” Issues such as governance, effectiveness and finances are checked. Some of these categories are especially important such as donor privacy, accurate expense reporting and percentage spent on fund-raising. It’s intended as a general guideline but worth remembering that some worthy charities may not have participated.

BBB has tips that increase your confidence that your donation will be used wisely:

• If you are unfamiliar with an organization, don’t hesitate to ask the charity for written information about its programs and finances.

• Don’t’ succumb to pressure to giving money on the spot. A charity that can use your money today will welcome it just as much tomorrow. Watch out for appeals that bring tears to your eyes, but tell you nothing about how your donation will be used.

• Resist the urge to give over the phone. Ask for a mailing address and website, research them and then decide whether to give. Reputable charities will welcome your thoughtfulness a day or two later just as much.

• Carefully look at the charity’s name. They may have intentionally tried to sound like a more reputable, high-profile charity in hopes you won’t notice.

• Check out charities on Charity Watch and Charity Navigator sites as well, to see how those services have rated them.

• Before making online donations, determine whether the charity’s website is secure, and that it has a privacy policy concerning the use of your name, email address or other personal facts. (Secure sites’ addresses being with https://.)

• When considering support for a cause-related marketing campaign, find the answers to these questions: What portion of the purchase price will benefit the charity? What is the duration of the campaign? What is the maximum or minimum total contribution? If the information is not on the item, check the organization’s website.

• Before donating used items, make sure they are in good shape to reuse. Donating junk puts an undue burden on the charity and could do more harm than good. You may want to consider selling the item and donating the proceeds to a charity.

BBB urges donors to seek professional advice if they are in doubt about the deductibility of contributions. Other helpful tips for making donations are posted on BBB’s website (bbb.org). The IRS website (irs.gov) has information on the deductibility of donations on tax returns.

Consumers can learn how to protect themselves or find BBB Business Profiles and BBB Charity Reviews by calling 800-856-2417, by going to bbb.org or give.org.