DODGE CITY – A Ford County native has been named Dodge City’s new city manager, effective June 1.

The Dodge City Commission approved the contract with Nickolaus Hernandez, currently city manager for the Arkansas City, at its Nov. 18 meeting. The selection ended a 3 ½ month search.

Hernandez, a U.S Marine Veteran, earned a Bachelor of Science in Justice Studies from Fort Hays State University and a Master of Public Administration from Wichita State University.

He’s been city manager in Arkansas City, population 12,400, since 2011. Before that, he was the city manager for the City of Osage City, population 3,000, for three years, and worked for the City of Salina as a management assistant for a year.

Current City Manager Cherise Tieben advised the Commission earlier this summer of her plan to retire after 30 years of service to the City effective summer of 2020.

To help the City Commission make a selection, “department heads and community stakeholders participated in an engagement session and later completed a short survey,” said Ernestor De La Rosa, City of Dodge City Assistant City Manager.

***

GREAT BEND – Jon Prescott will expand his advocacy for people with special needs by serving in a statewide position, starting at the first of the year.

Prescott, executive director of Sunflower Diversified Services, will take a seat on the InterHab Board of Directors on Jan. 1.

Sunflower serves children and adults with intellectual disabilities and delays in central Kansas. InterHab is the Topeka-based organization that advocates for clients at Sunflower and other similar entities across Kansas.

“This is a great opportunity that will benefit staff working in agencies such as ours throughout the state,” Prescott said. “It also will broaden my advocacy efforts for clients across Kansas.

Prescott’s goal is to share concerns with lawmakers, as well as the heads of state departments that collaborate with agencies that support people with disabilities, to ensure agency budgets are not cut.

In addition to lawmakers, Prescott will take his message to officials at KanCare and the Kansas Department of Aging and Disability Services. He also wants the ear of the KanCare insurance companies, which are called Managed Care Organizations.