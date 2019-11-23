Multi-talented Javis, 12, who goes by JP, is an all-around amazing kiddo.

He enjoys school, especially band, art and math class, where he likes doing calculations. He hopes to one day be an engineer. JP plays saxophone in the school band. He also likes listening to music, especially Taylor Swift, and just hanging out with family. He likes watching YouTube videos. In fact, he turned to YouTube to learn to make flowers for his foster mother's birthday. He is proud that he earns money by doing chores and working hard. He then saves his money to buy electronics like a Nintendo 2DS.

JP would love an active family that could keep him involved and engaged in fun activities. A loving family that would commit to him, appreciate him and help him reach his potential and beyond would be ideal.

To learn more about Javis, call Adopt KS Kids at 877-457-5430 or email customercare@adoptkskids.org. His case number is CH-7470.