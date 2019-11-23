Today’s Birthday (11/23/19). Achieve a personal milestone this year. Steady attention and care produces the reward of financial growth. Save extra cash flow from a winter boom to cover unexpected shared expenses. Self-discovery next summer empowers a profitable collaborative effort. Grow and develop by discovering your passions.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Study ways to grow your shared accounts. Together, you’re a powerful force. A rising tide floats all boats. Contribute to positive balances for common gain.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Make heartfelt connections. Strengthen partnerships and alliances. Collaboration opens doors. Share resources and results. Together, you and another form an unbeatable team.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Keep doing what you’ve been practicing, as there is rising demand for your work. Focus on details and provide excellent service. Nurture your physical energy.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Follow your heart where it leads. Practice your arts, crafts, hobbies, games and sports. Discover new facets of a delicious obsession. Fall in love again.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Extra domestic attention pays outsize dividends. Listen to find out what you don’t know, especially about yourself. Share your talents. Create something wonderful. Learn together.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially clever, which proves useful. Study the research and distill it to basic points. Include the latest developments. Write, post and share.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Compute potential expenses and income. A lucrative venture has your focus. Don’t overlook important details. Handle transactions and file paperwork. Get terms in writing.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Go for the results you want. Put your heart and energy into a personal project. Polish the materials before presenting. Consider elements of style.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Observe and listen. Notice the unspoken as well as what gets said. Meditate and consider responses before issuing them. Envision future benefits. Plant seeds.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Confer with allies. Teamwork and community collaboration allow for better results with greater ease. Share resources and talents. Celebrate wins and losses together.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Learn from the competition. Focus on sales, marketing and providing excellence. A professional project requires your particular talents. Augment them with another’s great idea.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Explore and expand your territory. Discover unconsidered views and philosophies. Try new flavors, ideas and attitudes. Learn useful