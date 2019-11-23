A man has pleaded not guilty to battering a police officer in downtown Leavenworth.

A trial for Anthony A. Dunkle has been scheduled for March 2 in Leavenworth County District Court.

Dunkle, 36, appeared in court Friday for an arraignment. He pleaded not guilty to felony counts of battery on a law enforcement officer, making a criminal threat and interference with law enforcement and misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.

The charges stem from an April 16 incident in downtown Leavenworth.

Dunkle allegedly walked in front of a patrol officer’s vehicle. Dunkle then allegedly walked up to the officer’s driver-side window, which was rolled down, and began punching the officer, according to Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief of the Leavenworth Police Department.

During the altercation, Dunkle reportedly made comments about previously being arrested by the same officer.

Dunkle remains in custody at the Leavenworth County Jail as he awaits trial.

Assistant County Attorney Michael Jones said Wednesday that three days may be needed for the trial.

“There’s a large number of witnesses or more than usual,” he said in court.

District Judge Michael Gibbens said attorneys will need to file pretrial motions by Feb. 7. The judge scheduled a pretrial conference for Feb. 28.

“And that’s when we’ll hear the motions,” Gibbens said.

