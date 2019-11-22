Mullinville Methodist Church is planning their 34th Annual God Acres Auction and looking for donations to auction off for a fundraiser at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 23. A full day is planned with dinner of homemade chili, chicken and noodles, beef stew, and chicken tortilla soup as well as a variety of homemade pies, for a donation.

A special childrens’ auction takes place at 1 p.m.

“We have all kinds of toys for the kids to bid on,” said Linda Kendall co-organizer of the event.

The adult auction will take place at 2 p.m. and looks to have some really great items for bid, such as a purple and grey quilt, some precious moments items, a hand crochet baby quilt and a ceramic bowl as well as some barbwire crosses. The event is open to the public so everyone is invited to attend.

The term God’s Acres comes from some of the first events the church had, when farmers in the area would designate one acre of their profits to the church each year.

“The farmers would take their wheat or whatever it was, down to the elevator, then have it weighed, whatever it was worth was then designate to the church,” Kendall said. “I am not sure how it turned into the auction but that is what we are doing now.”

Several places in the Bible mention bringing in gifts to the church. In Deut 26:9 it says, “He brought us to this place and gave us this land, a land flowing with milk and honey; and now I bring the firstfruits of the soil that you, Lord, have given me.”

The church is still looking for donations of items for the auction or even a cash donation will work. “Years ago we use to have more handcrafted things, but everyone seems to be donating more commercial items now,” Kendall said. “We will take just about anything. We prefer new but gently used is okay as long as it is valuable.”

All the proceeds for this event will go to help pay for Sunday and Bible School curriculum, send children to camp, help with missions and assist in their weekly budget during the harder times of the year.

“The church also tithes a portion of what comes in to the UMCOR United Methodist Commission on Relief which helped a lot during the Greensburg tornado,” said Pastor Mark Fillmore. “We feel we can do more good in the world together, than we can individually.”

Tax deductible donations can be mailed to P.O. Box 108, Mullinville Kansas.