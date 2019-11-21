STERLING — The Bethel College women’s basketball team shot itself in the foot early, falling to 12th-ranked Sterling College 96-52 Wednesday night in KCAC play in Sterling.

Sterling improves to 5-2, 3-0 in KCAC play. Bethel falls to 5-3, 2-1 in KCAC play.

It was Bethel’s worst loss since losing to Friends 85-38 on Jan. 18, 2017.

“I thought we had open looks and didn’t make them,” Bethel coach Drew Johnson said. “I credit Sterling for putting us in that position and jumping on us. They are a talented team. We had some moments. We didn’t play well tonight. Their press didn’t bother us. We made some adjustments that I thought would help us. They were just the better team tonight.”

Kylah Comley led Sterling with 22 points and 10 rebounds. Brenna Eilert scored 13 points. Alexis Theus, Jessica Carrillo and Mayda Stallbaumer each added 11 points.

Kelsi Fitzgerald led Bethel with 12 points on four of nine 3-point shooting.

It might have been the worst first quarter the Threshers suffered through since women’s college basketball went to the quarter system. Bethel was 0 of 12 from the field, falling behind 22-2. Brielle Hampton hit two free throws with 1:51 left in the quarter to break the shutout.

The Warriors were 10 of 19 shooting in the quarter.

Abby Schmidt opened the second quarter with a pair of free throws. Hampton hit a layup with 8:40 left in the first half for Bethel’s first field goal. Fitzgerald hit the Threshers’ first trey with 7:33 left in the half. Bethel stayed with the Warriors early in the second half, but Sterling pulled away by 37 at the half, 55-18.

Sterling got out of the press midway in the second quarter and actually got more turnovers.

Bethel stayed with Sterling early in the third quarter, but the Warriors ended the period on a 13-3 run to lead 78-30.

Bethel won the fourth quarter 22-18 with both teams going deep on the bench.

“The future’s always been bright,” Johnson said. “The world didn’t end tonight. Our bench players are talented. Our starters are talented. We just have to play better than that tonight.”

Bethel returns home at 5 p.m. Saturday against Tabor, which is 3-4, 2-1 in the KCAC, after a 54-53 win over Kansas Wesleyan.

“We need to come and compete Thursday and Friday,” Johnson said. “If we don’t compete Thursday and Friday in practice, we won’t be ready on Saturday. They’re talented as well. They are on the top of the conference for a reason as well. We have to be ready to play.”

BETHEL (5-3, 2-1 KCAC) — Abby Schmidt 0-2 2-4 2, Sydney Tenant 1-1 1-1 3, Kayla Newman 1-2 3-4 5, Kendall Michalski 0-2 1-2 1, Josie Calzonetti 2-4 0-0 4, Tierra Powell 1-2 1-1 3, Wynter Rentas 0-0 0-0 0, Claira Spurgeon 1-1 0-0 3, Lena Driscoll 0-0 0-0 0, Kelsi Fitzgerald 4-9 0-0 12, Lindsey Heim 3-8 0-0 6, Brielle Hampton 2-12 4-4 8, Melinda Vargas 2-4 0-0 5. TOTALS 17-47 12-16 52.

STERLING (5-2, 3-0 KCAC) — Kylah Comley 8-11 5-5 22, Emmiley Hendrixson 3-10 0-0 9, Sydney Bangert 2-3 0-2 5, Bailey Bangert 3-7 0-0 7, Alexis Theus 5-8 0-0 11, Bethany Stucky 0-2 1-2 1, Lauren Carmack 0-0 0-0 0, Zoe Oppriecht 2-4 0-0 4, Brenna Eilert 5-5 3-3 13, Jessica Carrillo 5-8 1-2 11, Mayda Stallbaumer 4-6 3-3 11, Kaylie Zimmerman 0-0 2-2 2. TOTALS 37-64 15-19 96.

Bethel;2;16;12;22;—52

Sterling;22;33;23;18;—96

Total fouls — BC 17, SC 15. Technical fouls — none. Fouled out — none. 3-point shooting — BC 6-21 (Michalski 0-1, Calzonetti 0-2, Spurgeon 1-1, Fitzgerald 4-9, Heim 0-3, Hampton 0-3, Vargas 1-2), SC 7-18 (Comley 1-2, Hendrixson 3-9, S.Bangert 1-2, B.Bangert 1-3, Theus 1-2). Rebounds — BC 23 (Schmidt 6), SC 37 (Comley 10). Assists — BC 6 (Powell 2, Fitzgerald 2), SC 15 (Comley 5, S.Bangert 5). Turnovers — BC 17 (Hampton 3), SC 7 (Comley 3). Blocked shots — BC 2 (Schmidt 1, Heim 1), SC 0. Steals — BC 1 (Calzonetti 1), SC 11 (Comley 4).