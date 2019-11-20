Gas leak at women's prison relocates inmates

TOPEKA — A gas leak at the state-run women's prison in Topeka has forced half the inmates into temporary housing areas.

The Kansas Department of Corrections said 466 of the Topeka Correctional Facility's 905 inmates were relocated overnight to areas that include the gymnasium, education facilities and other buildings within the prison's secured perimeter. The measures were taken after the smell of natural gas led to discovery of a leaking gas line leading to the prison.

Crews from Kansas Gas Service, PI Group and TCF maintenance staff worked through the night to repair the gas line. Work was ongoing Wednesday morning. The cause of the leak is undetermined.

Pizza deliverer robbed of vehicle

LEAVENWORTH — A man was robbed of his vehicle while attempting to deliver a pizza in north Leavenworth, a police spokesman said.

The incident was reported at 8:45 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of Pottawatomie Street.

While trying to deliver a pizza, the victim was approached by another man who was armed with a handgun.

“The suspect demanded the vehicle,” said Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief of the Leavenworth Police Department.

The suspect left in the vehicle, a 2016 Honda Civic. The victim was not injured.

The vehicle was recovered at about 11:30 p.m. Monday. Nicodemus said the vehicle was found abandoned across the Centennial Bridge in Missouri.

Nicodemus said he does not know if items had been removed from the vehicle. There was damage to the vehicle’s headliner.

The suspect was described as a bald white man who wore a black shirt and pants with a camouflage pattern.