The Basehor-Linwood Board of Education has approved contracts to purchase land for two new elementary schools.

One contract is for the purchase of 12 acres of land in the city of Basehor at a cost of $144,000. The other is for the purchase of 21 acres in the area of Kansas 32 Highway and Stillwell Road at a cost of $277,515, according to Superintendent David Howard.

School board members approved the contracts when they met last week.

The school district is purchasing the land to build new elementary schools that were promised as part of a $51.6 million bond issue that was approved by voters last year.

Howard said land for the new elementary school in Basehor is being purchased from the city government. The school site is located on what is intended to be a civic campus located in the area of 158th Street and Parallel Road.

The new school will be located next to the Basehor-Linwood Early Learning Center, which is under construction west of the Basehor Community Library.

Howard said the new elementary building will not replace the existing Basehor Elementary School but serve as an additional school for the district.

Howard said contingencies were written into the contract for the purchase of land at K-32 and Stillwell Road.

He said the school district will need to obtain approval for placing a lagoon at that site. He said district officials also will look at the cost of road improvements and utility work at that site. If these items become too expensive, district officials will be able to walk away from the contract.

Howard said the new elementary school at K-32 and Stillwell Road will replace the Linwood Elementary School. But the Linwood Elementary School building will be used for special education services in the future.

Once completed, the elementary school at K-32 and Stillwell Road will help alleviate overcrowding at the district’s Glenwood Ridge Elementary School, Howard said.

The superintendent said district officials may break ground for the new elementary school in Basehor in August or September.

The groundbreaking for the other elementary school likely will occur later.

