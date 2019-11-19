A child who was one of four people from Topeka injured Sunday evening in a four-vehicle crash just west of Lawrence in Douglas County remained hospitalized on Tuesday morning, a family member said.

The child, who was treated initially at Stormont Vail Hospital in Topeka, was transferred to Children's Hospital in Kansas City, the family member said.

Two adults and another child who also were injured in the crash were in the same vehicle as the child who is in the Kansas City hospital. The other three people were treated, then released, at Stormont Vail Hospital, the family member said.

The injured adults were identified as Justin David Rupnicki, 27, and Danielle Renee Kaler, 27.

The family member said the names of the injured children that were originally released on a Kansas Highway Patrol crash log were incorrect. The children's names from that report were published in an earlier story on cjonline.com and in Tuesday's edition of The Topeka Capital-Journal.

On Tuesday morning, The Capital-Journal requested updated information from the Kansas Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported at 5:50 p.m. Sunday on US-40 highway at the intersection of E. 800 Road. The location was about a mile west of K-10 highway.

The patrol said a 2004 Saturn Ion was westbound on US-40 and was stopped to turn south — or left — onto E. 800 Road when it was struck from behind by a GMC Yukon SUV.

The collision forced the Saturn into oncoming traffic, where it was struck by an eastbound 2012 Chevrolet G1500 van.

The Saturn then spun around and struck a 2019 Chevrolet Impala.

No other injuries were reported in the crash.