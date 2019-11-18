Kiowa County Media Center helps create winning promotional video.

Greensburg City Administrator Stacy Barnes and Director of Tourism Caitlin Matile attended the Kansas Tourism Conference awards banquet on October 23 at the Kansas Star Casino in Mulvane, where Visit Greensburg won two awards presented by Kansas tourism professionals.

“These awards highlight the vital role of dedicated individuals and organizations in growing the tourism industry in Kansas,” said Bridgette Jobe, KDWPT Director. “Through their partnership, Kansas tourism will continue to be a significant part of the state’s economy. A recent economic impact survey indicates tourism has grown to an $11.3 billion industry in Kansas, one of the fastest growing industries in Kansas.”

Along with many other awards, the Travel Industry Association of Kansas (TIAK) recognized its membership’s top marketing talent. TIAK Marketing Awards focus on overall marketing initiatives and recognize state-level winners.

Matile and Grant Neuhold, from the Kiowa County Media Center, worked together on a short, low cost, $600 promotional video, for the city promoting the electric car charging stations. The video called Stop in, Charge Up, Visit invites tourists to stop in Greensburg and charge their car. While waiting they are encouraged to stop in at the Big Well Museum or take a ride on one of the free bicycles available to explore community businesses and parks. All throughout the video there are various pictures of local businesses in Greensburg shown.

The video was shown to the city council at the meeting held on Monday, November 4 and can be seen on the Visit Greensburg Facebook Page.

Matile said that she saw increased traffic on the Visit Greensburg Facebook page after the video was boosted for 10 days.

“Our video was also used in a commercial during the Good Day Kansas Show on KSN a couple times,” Matile said.

Greensburg’s Tourism Department walked away with two awards, the first being the People’s Choice and the Second was The Community Awareness Award. Greensburg Tourism was honored in the small budget category. Downtown Hays Development Corporation won in the medium budget category and the Kansas Turnpike Authority received the large budget category win.

The tourism division of the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism is charged with encouraging the public to visit and travel in Kansas by promoting recreational, historic and natural advantages of the state and its facilities. The division focuses on measurable goals in its marketing and promotional efforts, which include increasing domestic and international inquiries through advertising and public relations efforts and converting those inquiries into visits to Kansas, increasing group tour visits, and generating positive public perceptions about the state as a travel destination.

For more information, visit TravelKS.com.