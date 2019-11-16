HESSTON — The Hesston College women’s basketball team fell behind 23-4 in the first quarter in an 86-51 loss to North Platte Community College Friday in the Hesston College Classic.

The Larks trailed 48-23 at the half.

Ashley Hassett scored 19 points for North Platte, 3-4. Emily Jospeh scored 16 and Isa Valenzuela scored 12.

Gina DeFazio scored 14 points for Hesston.

Hesston is 1-9 and plays McCook Community College at 2 p.m. Saturday.

NORTH PLATTE CC (3-4) — Escobar 0-3 2-2 2, Cox 0-1 0-0 0, Joseph 6-7 1-1 16, Hassett 7-8 4-4 19, Reagans 3-5 1-4 7, Wolever 0-4 3-4 3, Valenzuela 2-7 6-6 12, Castalleno 1-4 0-0 3, Rodriguez 1-1 2-2 4, McCrimon 1-4 0-0 3, Belmore 2-2 0-6 4, Brauer 3-4 0-0 6, Whitehead 3-10 0-0 7, TOTALS 29-60 19-29 86.

HESSTON (0-9) — Johnson 0-4 3-6 3, Rawls 1-3 1-2 3, Brakes 3-10 1-2 7, Bontrager 2-4 0-0 4, DeFazio 6-11 2-2 14, Phillips 1-3 2-4 4, Salmans 2-6 0-0 5, George 0-2 0-0 0, Smith 1-1 1-2 3, Kessay 2-8 1-2 7, Klusman 0-0 1-2 1; TOTALS 18-52 12-22 51.

N.Platte;23;25;19;19;—86

Hesston;4;19;12;16;—51

Total fouls — NP 21, HC 22. Technical fouls — none. Fouled out — none. 3-point shooting — NP 9-28 (Escobar 0-2, Joseph 3-4, Hassett 1-2, Wolever 0-2, Valenzuela 2-5, Castalleno 1-4, McCrimon 1-3, Brauer 0-1, Whitehead 1-5), HC 3-14 (Johnson 0-1, Brakes 0-3, DeFazio 0-1, Salmans 1-2, Kessay 2-7). Rebounds — NP 39 (Reagans 7, Belmore 7, Whitehead 7), HC 31 (DeFazio 7). Assists — NP 10 (Cox 2, Joseph 2, Valenzuela 2, Brauer 2), HC 12 (Salmans 3). Turnovers — NP 17 (Hassett 3), HC 25 (Brakes 6). Blocked shots — NP 1 (Whitehead 1), HC 1 (Bontrager 1). Steals — NP 10 (Brauer 3), HC 4 (Kessay 2).