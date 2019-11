The public is invited to an open house and dedication ceremony for the Basehor Police Department’s new station.

The public is invited to an open house and dedication ceremony for the Basehor Police Department’s new station.

The open house will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 14610 Parallel Road. The dedication ceremony will begin at 10 a.m., according to Basehor City Clerk Katherine Renn.

Light refreshments will be served and members of the public will be able to tour the facility.